Now that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned California's ban on gay marriage, the case could be on its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

That is not a guarantee because the court ruled somewhat narrowly, addressing only the issue of whether voter-supported Proposition 8 violated the Constitution. (The case would have had a better chance getting to the high court if the 9th Circuit had ruled on the broader question of whether same-sex marriage is a constitutional right).

If the Supreme Court does agree to decide the issue, the parties for both sides will rely on past high court decisions. Reuters consulted academics, litigators and advocates to come up with a list of the top five Supreme Court precedents most helpful to the two sides. Many had little to do with marriage, but ranged from assisted suicide to hippies and food stamps. Here is the list:

CASES FOR THE GAY MARRIAGE SUPPORTERS:

Romer v. Evans (Supreme Court 1996)

The Supreme Court in 1996 struck down an amendment to Colorado's state constitution, known as Amendment 2, which prevented any city, town or county in the state from passing laws prohibiting discrimination against gays and lesbians. The law aimed to undo some local ordinances that banned sexual-orientation discrimination. The Supreme Court, in a majority opinion penned by Justice Anthony Kennedy, rejected the Colorado amendment.

The 9th Circuit, in overturning the gay-marriage ban, relied heavily on Romer. The move in part was strategic. The court wanted its decision to stand if the case were to go the U.S. Supreme Court, and was attempting to win the sympathies of Kennedy - often a swing vote in politically charged decisions, said Richard Hasen, a California law professor.

Lawrence v. Texas (Supreme Court 2003)

The Supreme Court struck down a Texas sodomy law that criminalized sex between consenting same-sex adults in private. The court considered whether states could treat gay and non-gay people differently under criminal law, and concluded no. Just because the governing majority in a state traditionally treated a practice as immoral, does not mean a law prohibiting the practice was OK, the court ruled. The 9th Circuit relied on that principle in striking down California's gay marriage ban.

U.S. Department of Agriculture v. Moreno (Supreme Court 1973)

In 1971, Congress amended the Food Stamp Act to prevent households with unrelated members from receiving food-stamp benefits. The change was aimed at preventing hippies and hippie communes from collecting food stamps, but it did not pass muster with the Supreme Court. "A bare congressional desire to harm a politically unpopular group cannot constitute a legitimate state interest," the high court wrote.

Loving v. Virginia (Supreme Court 1967)

In Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court struck down a Virginia law banning interracial marriage and helped establish marriage as a basic right.

The case will be critical for the legal team arguing for gay marriage rights in front of the Supreme Court. As the 9th Circuit noted, the high court did not even consider tradition as a possible justification for Virginia's law, despite the long history of bans on interracial marriage.

Palmore v. Sidoti (Supreme Court 1984)

The Supreme Court overturned a Florida court's order, which removed a child from her mother's custody when she moved in with an African-American man. The high court found the custody order violated the Fourteenth Amendment's guarantee of equal protection.

This case will be important for gay-marriage supporters because it illustrates the principle that laws cannot, directly or indirectly, promote private biases.

CASES FOR THE GAY MARRIAGE OPPONENTS:

Romer v. Evans (Supreme Court 1996)

The ban's supporters will argue that the Colorado amendment that Romer struck down affected a whole batch of rights.

In contrast, they will say, Proposition 8 affects only one carved-out right -- the right to marry -- and serves numerous government interests such as promoting child-rearing by biological parents.

Lawrence v. Texas (Supreme Court 2003)

Even though the case struck down a criminal sodomy law, the Supreme Court found that laws that distinguish between people based on sexual orientation can be constitutional if the government can show a reason for the law. Laws that use race or gender, on the other hand, have to meet the tougher standard of showing the state's compelling interest.

Baker v. Nelson (Supreme Court 1972)

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that a Minnesota law restricting marriage to heterosexual couples did not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The plaintiffs, a same-sex couple, appealed to the Supreme Court, which dismissed the appeal in 1972, finding the case did not involve a question of federal law. The high court dismissal gave its stamp of approval to Minnesota's laws banning same-sex marriage.

Washington v. Glucksberg (Supreme Court 1997)

The Supreme Court found that a Washington law, making it a crime to assist a suicide, did not violate the Constitution's due process clause. The Supreme Court agreed, ruling that for a right to be fundamental under the Constitution, it must be deeply rooted in the nation's history and traditions. .

Heller v. Doe (Supreme Court 1993)

In 1993, the Supreme Court ruled that Kentucky's procedures for involuntarily committing mentally retarded people did not violate the equal protection clause. Laws that discriminate based on mental disability, like sexual orientation, face the lowest level of court scrutiny.

