DENVER The Denver County Clerk will begin issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples, a spokesman said on Thursday, hours after a Colorado judge backed another county clerk who has issued more than 100 of the permits.

"We are thrilled that we can finally provide licenses for this fundamental right in the city and county of Denver," said William Porter, spokesman for the Denver County Clerk's Office.

