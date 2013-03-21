Colorado House Speaker Mark Ferrandino (L), an openly gay Democrat, applauds next to Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (C), after he signed into law the civil unions act, in Denver March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Anna Simon (C) and her partner Fran embrace with their son Jeremy (bottom) after Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signed into law the civil unions act in Denver March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Colorado House Speaker Mark Ferrandino (2nd L), an openly gay Democrat, smiles as Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (C) signs into law the civil unions act in Denver March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Shawn Walter (L) and wife Hillary Gilfand embrace after Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signed into law the civil unions act in Denver March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The civil unions act sits on a table before Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signs it into law in Denver March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DENVER Colorado's Democratic governor signed into law on Thursday a measure to legalize same-sex civil unions, reflecting a recent shift to the left in the political balance of power in the Denver statehouse.

Supporters of the measure say it would make gay and lesbian couples eligible for the most of the same benefits, protections and responsibilities currently extended only to heterosexual spouses.

Colorado is one of 30 states with a constitutional amendment that defines marriage as exclusively between a man and a woman.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing By Cynthia Johnston)