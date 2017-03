A same-sex couple who was denied a marriage license on Tuesday has asked a U.S. judge to hold a Kentucky county clerk in contempt of court, according to a court filing.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, defying a June U.S. Supreme Court decision recognizing a constitutional right to gay marriage, rejected requests for marriage licenses from same-sex couples on Tuesday, attorneys for the couples said.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Will Dunham)