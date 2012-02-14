A bill that would make Maryland the eighth state to enact legislation permitting gay marriage was headed for a key committee vote on Tuesday.

Gov. Martin O'Malley's bill to legalize same-sex nuptials was being considered in a joint meeting of two House of Delegates panels: the Judiciary Committee and the House Health and Government Operations Committee.

While both panels were expected to vote late Tuesday, it was not immediately clear whether they would vote separately or jointly.

A year after a similar bill died in the House following opposition from several African-American lawmakers, O'Malley, a Democrat, said he had rallied increased support for the measure and needed only a handful of additional votes to secure passage this year.

The Maryland senate, which passed the bill last year, was expected to consider the measure as early as Friday, said Senator Brian Frosh, head of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

The Maryland vote comes one day after Washington became the seventh state to legalize same-sex marriage, although the law will not take affect until June at the earliest and may also face a ballot initiative in November sought by opponents hoping to block it.

New Jersey's Senate also approved a gay marriage bill, with the assembly expected to vote on Thursday. Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, has promised to veto the measure.

Last week, a federal appeals court declared a voter-approved gay marriage ban in California unconstitutional.

