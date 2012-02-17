ANNAPOLIS, Maryland Maryland's House of Delegates approved a gay marriage bill on Friday, setting the stage for the state to join six others where same-sex couples can today legally wed.

The vote sends the bill to the state Senate, which passed similar legislation last year. That measure stalled in the House when Republicans were joined by a number of African-American Democrats in opposing the bill.

Maryland's Democratic Gov. Martin O'Malley, a gay marriage supporter, attempted to rally the black lawmakers this time around to vote for the measure.

(Reporting by Alice Popovici)