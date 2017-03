A U.S. appeals court on Saturday placed a temporary hold on a federal judge's ruling that struck down Michigan's ban on gay marriage that was adopted by voters in 2004.

"To allow a more reasoned consideration of the motion to stay, it is ordered that the district court's judgment is temporarily stayed until Wednesday, March 26, 2014," stated the ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis)