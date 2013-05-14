MINNEAPOLIS Governor Mark Dayton on Tuesday made Minnesota the nation's 12th state to allow same-sex couples to marry and only the second in the Midwest, signing a bill on the steps of the state Capitol before thousands of supporters.

The Democratic governor's signature came a day after state senators approved the bill, which made Minnesota the third state this month to approve same-sex nuptials after Rhode Island and Delaware.

The Minnesota law takes effect on August 1 and Minneapolis, the state's biggest city, has already announced that city hall will open just after midnight on that day to hold marriage ceremonies.

Iowa is the only other Midwestern state that permits same-sex couples to marry, by a state Supreme Court order in 2009.

Opponents of the bill questioned whether the rights of religious groups and individuals who believe marriage should be only between one man and one woman will be protected. They also questioned the speed of the law's adoption.

The votes were a sharp reversal for Minnesota's legislature.

Two years ago, Republicans controlled both chambers and bypassed Dayton to put forward a ballot measure to make a state ban on gay marriage part of the Minnesota constitution.

Minnesota voters in November rejected that measure and voted in Democratic majorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the legislature on the path toward Monday's vote.

Also in November, voters in Maine, Maryland and Washington state approved same-sex marriage laws. Same-sex couples are also allowed to marry in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and the District of Columbia.

Illinois lawmakers have been considering a same-sex marriage bill. Illinois senators approved a bill in February, but the measure has not been voted on in the full House.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech)