A U.S. district judge on Tuesday struck down Mississippi's ban on same-sex marriage as unconstitutional.

But the judge, Carlton Reeves, put enforcement of his ruling on hold for two weeks to give state officials time to file an appeal. The decision was the latest in a string of recent court rulings overturning prohibitions on gay marriage across the United States.

