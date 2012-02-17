The New Jersey legislature on Thursday gave final approval to a bill to allow same-sex marriage, but the state is not likely to become the eighth to enact such legislation because Republican Governor Chris Christie has vowed to veto it.

Same-sex marriage is illegal in the vast majority of U.S. states. Six states -- New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Iowa, New Hampshire and Vermont -- plus the District of Columbia allow it.

The state of Washington has passed legislation to permit it, and Governor Christine Gregoire has signed it. The law will not take effect until June at the earliest, and opponents are trying to organize a November ballot initiative blocking it.

Where same-sex marriage is legal, it has been due to court rulings and legislative action, since popular votes have consistently backed state bans on gay nuptials.

A U.S. federal law, The Defense of Marriage Act, approved by Congress in 1996 and signed by President Bill Clinton, defines marriage as between one man and one woman and says that no state is required to recognize same sex marriages performed in another state. The administration of President Barack Obama announced in February, 2011 that it believed the law was unconstitutional and the administration would no longer defend it in court.

Here is a timeline of laws on gay marriage in the United States: * November 18, 2003 - Massachusetts' top court ruled that same-sex couples had the right to marry. The first legal same-sex marriages in the United States took place in Massachusetts in 2004 following the decision. In 2008, Democrat governor Deval Patrick signed a law that allowed out-of-state same-sex couples to marry in Massachusetts, repealing a 1913 law that banned marriages not considered valid in the couples' home states. * October 10, 2008 - Connecticut legalized gay marriage when its high court overturned a ban. Local authorities began issuing marriage licenses in November. * November4, 2008 - California joined the vast majority of U.S. states in outlawing same-sex marriage in 2008, when voters passed the ban known as Proposition 8. This overturned the California Supreme Court ruling in May 2008, that said gender restrictions on marriage violate state equal rights protections. In October 2009, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signed a bill that recognizes same-sex marriages performed in other states that went into effect on January 1, 2011. * April 3, 2009 - Iowa's Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling that said a gay marriage ban violated the constitutional rights of gay and lesbian couples. The state's first legal same-sex weddings took place later that month. Three of the judges who ruled in that case were voted out of office in the 2010 midterm elections. * April 7, 2009 - Vermont lawmakers overrode a governor's veto of a gay-marriage bill, making the New England state the first in the country to legalize gay marriage with a legislative vote. Its law took effect on September 1 that year. * June 3, 2009 - New Hampshire authorized same-sex nuptials after its Democratic-controlled House of Representatives endorsed gay marriage, hours after the state Senate approved the legislation along party lines. Governor John Lynch, a Democrat, signed the bill, which went into effect on January 1, 2011. Republicans now in the majority in the state legislature, are trying in 2012 to overturn the legalization of same-sex marriage. * November 4, 2009 - Maine's law permitting same-sex marriage was repealed by a "people's veto." The law was approved by Maine's Legislature but was not implemented after it was overturned by a popular vote. * December 15, 2009 - The District of Columbia's City Council voted to legalize same-sex marriage in the region. This came after the council voted in early 2009 to recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states where those unions were legal. * August 4, 2010 - A federal judge in California struck down the state's ban on same-sex marriage as unconstitutional. * June 24, 2011 - New York became the sixth U.S. state to allow gay marriage. After Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the law, gay couples rushed to make wedding plans. * February 2, 2012- The Washington state Senate passed legislation to legalize gay marriage. * February 7, 2012 - A U.S. appeals court ruled that California's gay marriage ban violates the constitution in a case that is likely to lead to a showdown on the issue in the Supreme Court. * February 8, 2012 - The Washington state House of Representatives passed legislation to legalize gay marriage and sent it to Governor Christine Gregoire for signature. * February 13, 2012 - Washington Governor Christine Gregoire signs legislation to legalize gay marriage. The bill cannot take effect until 90 days from the end of the legislative session, and opponents are seeking signatures for a ballot initiative in November that would block it. * February 16, 2012 - The New Jersey legislature approves a bill to legalize same-sex marriage, but Governor Chris Christie has vowed to veto it.

