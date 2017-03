Plaintiffs Derek Kitchen (L-R) and Moudi Sbeity and Kate Call and Karen Archer talk outside the courthouse after a federal appeals court heard oral arguments on a Utah state law forbidding same sex marriage in Denver in an April 10, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/files

A U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Utah's ban on gay marriages was unconstitutional, saying a state could not refuse to recognize unions based on the sex of participants.

"A state may not deny the issuance of a marriage license to two persons, or refuse to recognize their marriage, based solely upon the sex of the persons in the marriage union," the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in its decision.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Doina Chiacu)