SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake County officials began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples on Friday in response to a federal court ruling finding Utah's ban on gay marriage unconstitutional, deputy county clerk Dahnelle Burton-Lee said.

Among those who lined up for a license was state Senator Jim Dabakis, 60, a Democrat who was ready to wed his partner, Stephen Justesen. "I am giddy, I'm happy," Dabakis said. "We waited 27 years to get here."

