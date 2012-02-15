WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner on Tuesday said the Obama Administration's plan to revamp the corporate tax system will cut "dozens and dozens" of tax breaks enjoyed by business, while keeping a limited number that focus on keeping jobs in the United States.

Geithner spoke at the Senate Finance Committee a day after Obama proposed a $3.8 trillion budget plan, including aggressive cuts to corporate tax benefits and steeper taxes on the wealthy.

(Reporting By Kim Dixon and Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Sandra Maler)