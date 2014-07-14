Former U.S. president George W. Bush watches before the start of the MLB American League baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox in Arlington, Texas April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

WASHINGTON Former U.S. President George W. Bush has undergone surgery for a partial replacement of his left knee, six weeks after having a similar procedure on his right knee, his spokesman said on Monday.

The outpatient procedure was conducted on Saturday at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago by Dr. Richard Berger of Midwest Orthopaedics, who had worked on Bush's right knee in late May.

Bush, who turned 68 a week ago, is an active mountain biker and golfer. He has also taken up painting since returning to his home state of Texas after leaving the presidency in early 2009.

"President and Mrs. Bush are on their way back to Dallas this morning," said Bush spokesman Freddy Ford. "He's looking forward to getting back on his mountain bike in a few weeks."

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)