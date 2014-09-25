ATLANTA A Tennessee woman who falsely claimed to be pregnant killed a Georgia mother to take that woman’s newborn baby as her own, police said on Thursday.

Catherine Goins, 37, is due in court on Thursday in Tennessee and awaiting extradition to Georgia to face charges of murdering Natalia Roberts, 30. Police say Goins had never met Roberts before luring her on Friday to a house in Ringgold, in northwestern Georgia, with the promise of baby clothes.

After shooting Roberts in the back of the head, Goins took the woman's 3-week-old infant and 3-year-old child with her back to Tennessee, police said.

“Catherine Goins killed Natalia Roberts because she wanted her baby,” Catoosa County, Georgia, Sheriff Gary R. Sisk said in a statement.

Goins carried out her scheme to kill Roberts shortly after her boyfriend discovered that her pregnancy was a ruse, authorities said.

Goins was arrested in Marion County, Tennessee, on Tuesday, authorities said.

In addition to murder, prosecutors in Georgia have charged her with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and tampering with evidence.

Goins does not yet have an attorney, according to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s office.

(Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)