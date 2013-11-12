ATLANTA A two-year-old girl has been severely burned in suburban Atlanta in a freak accident after gasoline poured on an outdoor slide to make it slicker ignited from static electricity, police said on Tuesday.

The toddler and her four-year-old sister were playing on a swing set on Saturday when the gasoline was put on the slide, said Keith Brooks, chief deputy of the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators do not know which of the two siblings poured the gasoline but determined, after finding no other ignition source, that static electricity sparked the blaze, Brooks said.

"This was a freak accident," he said. "It's definitely strange that something like this would happen."

The two-year-old was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Atlanta and put into a medically induced coma to help her cope with the pain from her critical injuries, Brook said.

Grady Health System, the hospital where she was taken, declined to comment on her condition on Tuesday.

No charges are expected to be filed, the chief deputy said.

