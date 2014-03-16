Howard "Bo" Callaway, who served as secretary of the Army after becoming the first Republican from Georgia elected to the U.S. House of Representatives since the Civil War, died on Saturday at age 86.

He died of renewed complications from a brain hemorrhage he suffered about two years ago, said Rachel Crumbley, spokeswoman for Callaway Gardens, a resort complex and public garden that Callaway cofounded in Pine Mountain, Georgia. He died at an assisted living facility in Columbus, she said.

"His spirit will live on in his love of and vision for Callaway Gardens," his son, Edward Callaway, said in the statement.

A Georgia native and Korean War veteran, Callaway was elected to the House of Representatives in 1964 and served one term.

Callaway was appointed secretary of the Army in 1973 and was awarded the Medal of Distinguished Public Service by the Department of Defense in 1975.

Callaway also helped managed the 1976 presidential campaign of Gerald Ford. He was the principal owner of Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado from 1970 until 2003.

He served as chairman of the Colorado Republican Party from 1981 to 1987.

He is survived by five children.

