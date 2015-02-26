A woman who performs with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is considered missing after she never showed for a scheduled performance this week and has not been seen since, police in Atlanta said on Thursday.

Wei Cao, a 25-year-old Chinese citizen, was last seen Monday morning and is due to leave the Atlanta area after the circus concludes its local run on Sunday, according to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department.

There are no known reasons that would prevent her from returning to the circus on her own, police said.

Feld Entertainment, which operates the circus, asked for anyone with information about Cao's whereabouts to contact police.

"This is a police matter and Ringling Bros. is cooperating with authorities," the statement said.

