ATLANTA Relatives of a teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a 13-month-old Georgia boy were arrested on Tuesday on charges that they made false statements to police, a law enforcement official said.

De'Marquise Elkins, 17, faces first-degree murder charges together with a 14-year-old boy in the coastal Georgia city of Brunswick for the death of the child, who was shot in the head as his mother pushed him in his stroller last week.

Police have not identified the younger boy because of his age.

On Tuesday, police arrested Elkins' mother, Karimah Elkins, 36, and aunt, Katrina Elkins, 33, for making false statements to authorities. Brunswick police spokesman Todd Rhodes didn't elaborate on what kind of false information was provided.

Last week, Katrina Elkins told Jacksonville television station WAWS that her nephew was with her when the shooting occurred.

"I know 100 percent that he's innocent," she told the news station. "He was with me all morning."

Rhodes told Reuters on Tuesday that police had found a handgun that may have been used in the shooting, but didn't say where it was discovered.

"We have located a weapon," he said. "This weapon is being sent to the crime lab for testing."

Both teenagers made their first court appearances on Monday but have not entered pleas.

