ATLANTA A 13-year-old Georgia boy who was shot and killed by an older teenager while he slept may have been the victim of mistaken identity, police said on Monday.

Nizzear Rodriguez was shot in his bed by an intruder at about 3 a.m. on Sunday in Carrollton, about 50 miles west of Atlanta, said Carrollton police Captain Jami Sailors.

The 17-year-old suspected shooter turned himself in to police late on Sunday and was arrested on charges of murder, burglary and possession of a firearm during a felony, Sailors said.

Police think Rodriguez was not the intended target of the shooting.

“We believe (the suspect) may have had some problems with somebody in the neighborhood,” Sailors said. “We know from witnesses that he was there asking for specific people ... We think maybe he went into the wrong apartment.”

Police were looking on Monday for a possible accomplice in the killing, Sailors said.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jim Loney)