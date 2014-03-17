ATLANTA Police evacuated a Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta early on Monday after a hand grenade fell out of a box being shipped to North Carolina, but it was later found to contain no explosives.

The grenade was real but it had been hollowed out, police said. The scare closed the station for about an hour, according to Greyhound.

Atlanta's mass transit agency also shut down train services on one line for about 30 minutes while the grenade was investigated by a police SWAT team, agency spokesman Lyle Harris said.

"SWAT declared the grenade as safe," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Stephen Powell)