ATLANTA A woman and 11 children were rescued uninjured on Tuesday after being held hostage for five hours by a 36-year-old man armed with a knife in a hotel near Atlanta, police said.

The suspect, Korrie Thomas, was in critical condition after stabbing himself in the neck during the incident, DeKalb County Police said in a statement.

Police said they responded to a call about a domestic assault at the hotel in Decatur, Georgia, where they found the man holed up in a room with the woman and children ages 3 months to 17 years old.

The relationship between Thomas, the woman and children was not immediately clear, police said.

Thomas has been charged with false imprisonment and obstruction, police said.

