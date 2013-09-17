A combination of sketches issued by the Clayton County Police Department near Atlanta, Georgia September 17, 2013 show suspects in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl. REUTERS/Clayton County Police Department/Handout

ATLANTA A 14-year-old girl was missing and believed to be in "extreme danger" on Tuesday after two armed robbers kidnapped her from her suburban Atlanta home, police said.

The robbers initially demanded money and jewelry after breaking into the girl's home before dawn, said Lieutenant Mark Richards, a spokesman for the Clayton County Police Department.

When the girl's mother said she had nothing to give the thieves they kidnapped her daughter, who was hiding in a closet, said Richards.

He said one of the robbers also shot the family's dog.

The FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a nationwide child-abduction Amber Alert for the teenager, Ayvani Hope Perez, who is 4-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 93 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing blue and gray Star Wars pajama bottoms and a superhero shirt, when she was bundled out of her home, police said.

"The investigation is fluid," Richards said.

Police released artist sketches of the men suspected of taking Perez and appealed to the public for help in locating the teenager.

A police alert said the girl was "believed to be in extreme danger" and police said the robbers sped off in a gray Dodge.

