ATLANTA A third suspect in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl from her suburban Atlanta home last month has been arrested, while another man sought in the abduction remains at large, a police official said on Thursday.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Tony Maurice Graves, 28, on Friday, said Lieutenant Marc Richards, a spokesman for the police department in Clayton County, Georgia.

Graves, who was charged with conspiracy to kidnap, was one of two men depicted in police sketches released shortly after the kidnapping of Ayvani Hope Perez on September 17, Richards said.

Police said the two men were armed when they broke into the home where Perez lived with her family in Ellenwood, south of Atlanta. They demanded money and jewelry and shot the family dog.

When the girl's mother said she had nothing to give them, they pulled Perez out of a closet where she had been hiding with an older sibling and took her away, police said. The kidnappers released the teen a day later.

Two other men were arrested in connection with the case on the day Perez was released and told investigators that Graves was involved in the kidnapping, according to the federal complaint against Graves that was unsealed on Tuesday.

The second man who was believed to have broken into Perez's home and carried her off is still being sought, Richards said.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins)