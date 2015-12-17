ATLANTA An autopsy indicates that the mayor of a small city in northern Georgia killed himself earlier this week after a dispute with his wife, investigators said on Thursday.

Clarkesville Mayor Terry Greene died on Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The agency was investigating his shooting at his home, about 85 miles northeast of Atlanta. Greene later died in an Atlanta hospital.

“A GBI Medical Examiner issued a preliminary finding that Mayor Greene died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the agency said on Thursday, noting that the shooting followed a “domestic disturbance” with his wife.

A former city councilman, Greene, 53, was elected mayor in 2005. He was a physician and father of four children, according to Clarkesville's website.

