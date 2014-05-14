ATLANTA The FBI on Wednesday offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information on a missing 87-year-old Georgia woman whose husband was found beheaded in the couple's home.

Police said Shirley Dermond was not at the house when authorities discovered the body of her husband, Russell Dermond, 88, on May 6. Authorities believe Shirley Dermond may have been kidnapped.

Investigators still do not have a suspect or motive in the case, Putnam County Chief Deputy Sheriff Russell Blenk said. Dermond's head has not been found and an autopsy of his body is still pending.

Police have been interviewing friends, family and neighbors.

Putnam County tax records show the Dermonds' 3,200-square-foot, lakeside home is valued at slightly more than $1 million. The Dermonds moved to the home 12 years ago after selling a chain of fast-food restaurants, according to local news reports.

The FBI described Shirley Dermond as white, 5-foot-2 and 148 pounds.

