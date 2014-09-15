Selena Gomez reveals Instagram addiction, low self-esteem
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
ATLANTA The rapper known as Gucci Mane received a three-year prison sentence on Monday after pleading guilty to hitting a fan in the head with a vodka bottle at an Atlanta nightclub.
It was the latest in a string of legal troubles for Mane, 34, whose gangster persona helped land him a role in the 2012 movie "Spring Breakers," starring James Franco.
Last month, a federal judge in Georgia sentenced Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, to three years and three months in prison on firearms charges.
Mane will be allowed to serve his state sentence concurrently with his federal sentence, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office said.
The crime for which Mane was sentenced by a Georgia judge occurred in March 2013 when a U.S. Army sergeant approached the rapper to have a photograph taken with him.
Mane responded by striking the man in the head with a vodka bottle, causing an injury that required 10 stitches, prosecutors said.
In 2011, Mane was sentenced to six months in jail in Georgia after admitting to pushing a woman out of a moving car.
(Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Peter Cooney)
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
LOS ANGELES An actor best known for his role in the "Power Rangers" children's television series who prosecutors said stabbed his roommate to death with a sword during an argument pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter.
GENEVA U.N. refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie made an impassioned plea on Wednesday for internationalism in the face of wars driving people from their homes and a "rising tide of nationalism masquerading as patriotism".