ATLANTA The rapper known as Gucci Mane received a three-year prison sentence on Monday after pleading guilty to hitting a fan in the head with a vodka bottle at an Atlanta nightclub.

It was the latest in a string of legal troubles for Mane, 34, whose gangster persona helped land him a role in the 2012 movie "Spring Breakers," starring James Franco.

Last month, a federal judge in Georgia sentenced Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, to three years and three months in prison on firearms charges.

Mane will be allowed to serve his state sentence concurrently with his federal sentence, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office said.

The crime for which Mane was sentenced by a Georgia judge occurred in March 2013 when a U.S. Army sergeant approached the rapper to have a photograph taken with him.

Mane responded by striking the man in the head with a vodka bottle, causing an injury that required 10 stitches, prosecutors said.

In 2011, Mane was sentenced to six months in jail in Georgia after admitting to pushing a woman out of a moving car.

