A U.S. Navy recruiter in Georgia accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own handgun Friday at a local recruiting office, police said.

The accident in Gainesville, Georgia, north of Atlanta, took place a day after four Marines were killed and three other people injured in attacks at two military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee. One of the sites was a recruiting office.

Gainesville police received a call at about 10:30 a.m. Friday reporting a shooting at a military recruiting office, police spokesman Kevin Holbrook told Reuters.

It was "an accidental shooting by a Navy recruiting officer," Holbrook said. "He was shot once in the upper leg."

The recruiting officer, whose name and age have not yet been released, was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, Holbrook said.

Local police are assisting the U.S. military in their investigation of the shooting, he added.

