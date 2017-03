ATLANTA Three people were shot to death and two injured early Saturday morning at an Atlanta house, police said.Three men died of multiple gunshot wounds, Atlanta police spokesman Greg Lyon told Reuters. Two other people were injured and are in stable condition at a local hospital, Lyon said.Police have not released a possible motive.

The victims were discovered at about 2:15 a.m. when police were called to the house, Lyon said.

(Reporting by David Beasley)