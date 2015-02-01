ATLANTA Georgia police were searching for a 26-year-old man on Sunday in the killings of five people whose bodies were discovered in a house the night before.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 60, Troup County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Stewart Smith told Reuters.

Four of the five victims were related, Smith said. He added that the man being sought is the spouse of one of the victims.

Four of the victims were shot and authorities are trying to determine the cause of death of the fifth.

An employer of one of the victims called police to the house outside Lagrange at about 10 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s spokesman said. Lagrange, a town in Troup County near the Alabama border, is about 70 miles (110 km) southwest of Atlanta,

“One of the victims had not been to work for a couple of days and their employer was concerned and called 911,” Smith said.

Deputies entered the home by force and discovered the bodies inside, said the spokesman.

