ATLANTA Authorities are looking for the stepfather of a 15-year-old girl who was found earlier this month bruised and malnourished after allegedly being forced to live in a small closet, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The man, William Brown, 40, faces charges of child cruelty and false imprisonment along with the girl's mother, according to a police report made public late Monday.

The teen-ager weighed only 60 pounds when her mother, Jade Jacobs brought her to a local hospital on Aug. 1 and told medical staff that "she could not do it anymore," the police report said.

The girl was "malnourished and has bruising on her," police wrote in their account that day, noting that she also suffered from pressure sores "from being confined in a small space or held down for an extended period of time."

When police went to the suburban Atlanta home they learned that the teen was kept in a small, urine-stained closet that was held shut with a 50-pound weight outside the door, Gwinnett County police spokesman Ed Ritter said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old mother is being held without bond, while the girl remains in protective custody, Ritter said.

(Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Susan Heavey)