ATLANTA Two police officers were shot and wounded near Atlanta on Friday morning while responding to a reported home invasion and exchanging gun fire with two suspects, local authorities said.

One suspect was also shot and is critical condition, and a second suspect was arrested hours later after a manhunt, DeKalb County Police Captain Stephen Fore said.

The DeKalb County Police officers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, with one shot in the calf and the other in the thigh, Fore said.

(Writing by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Susan Heavey)