ATLANTA A Georgia grand jury will decide later this month whether to indict deputies in the case of a 19-month-old boy who was severely burned by a flash grenade tossed into a house during a raid, an attorney for the child’s family said Tuesday.

“The family is hopeful and optimistic that the citizens will deliver justice to this child,” attorney Mawuli Davis said after meeting with Habersham County District Attorney Brian Rickman.

The toddler, Bounkham Phonesavanh, was severely burned when the police "flash-bang" device landed in the playpen where he was sleeping during a police raid on May 28 to arrest a suspect who earlier had sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer in the county north of Atlanta.

Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell previously called the child's injuries “devastating” but unavoidable, saying police had no information suggesting there were children in the home.

In a meeting Tuesday, Rickman told Davis he will take the case to a grand jury in late September, Davis said. Rickman could not be reached for comment but told Atlanta television station WSB-TV that he will present the grand jury with findings from a state investigation of the incident.

The Habersham County Commissioners have said the law prevents them from paying the toddler’s medical expenses, now exceeding $800,000. However, Davis said he knows of no legal barriers to payment of the bills.

Habersham County attorney Donald Hunt declined to comment Tuesday on the case.

