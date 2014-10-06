ATLANTA Swastikas were spray painted on a Jewish fraternity house at Emory University in Atlanta hours after the solemn Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, school officials said on Monday.

The Nazi symbols were painted on the exterior of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house on Sunday, the Emory officials said, adding that the incident was under investigation by campus police.

The swastika is a “repugnant, flagrant emblem of anti-Semitism" whose "appearance on our campus is an attack against everything for which Emory stands," Emory President James Wagner said in a statement.

Between 2011 and 2013, there were 120 reported anti-Semitic incidents on U.S. college campuses, ranging from anti-Jewish speeches to acts of vandalism, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish group that tracks such incidents.

"The rising tide of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel activity on college campuses is widespread and must be stopped," the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity said in a statement.

"Universities are a place for the free and open exchange of ideas and Jewish students should not be made to feel unsafe in their homes on campuses."

