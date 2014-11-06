ATLANTA A Georgia city has settled a wrongful death suit filed by the family of a man who died in April after two police officers used Tasers on him more than a dozen times, their attorney said on Thursday.

Attorney Chris Stewart said the settlement was for the maximum covered by the insurance policy of the suburban Atlanta city of East Point. He did not disclose the amount, but city officials told the Atlanta Journal Constitution the maximum is $1 million.

"During the course of settlement negotiations, the city confirmed that every East Point officer who has been issued a Taser has been retrained on the use of the device since the incident," Stewart said in a statement.

Gregory Towns Jr., 24, was "handcuffed, not resisting and did not present a threat of imminent bodily harm to the officers or anyone else" when police discharged their Tasers, the lawsuit said.

The Fulton County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide caused by "electrical stimulation" and "hypertensive cardiovascular disease exacerbated by physical exertion."

The incident occurred when Towns ran from police after a domestic dispute and became too tired to obey their orders to walk, the lawsuit said.

One of the officers has been fired and the other has resigned, Stewart said. No criminal charges have been filed against them but the case remains under investigation, he said.

An attorney for East Point did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

