ATLANTA Three former Atlanta public school administrators who received the stiffest prison terms among educators convicted in a test cheating scandal involving thousands of students could see their sentences reduced next week.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter's office said on Tuesday he has set a re-sentencing hearing for April 30 for former regional directors Tamara Cotman, Sharon Davis-Williams and Michael Pitts, the three highest-ranking school officials found guilty earlier this month on conspiracy charges.

Baxter last week sentenced them to each serve seven years in prison, a decision one of their attorneys called unjust.

A state investigation in 2011 found that 38 principals and 140 teachers in the Atlanta school district were involved in cheating on 2009 tests. Educators erased incorrect answers and, in some cases, instructed children to change their answers, the investigation found.

During a nearly six-month trial, prosecutors accused the educators who were indicted of being greedy for higher paychecks and said they robbed thousands of children of a quality education.

A staff member in the judge's office would not comment on why the new hearing was scheduled. Attorneys for the three educators and a prosecutor's office spokeswoman did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

The three school officials were among eight of the 11 convicted educators who turned down plea offers from the district attorney that would have allowed them to serve only weekends in jail rather than lengthy prison terms.

Baxter had warned the educators they would face harsher sentences if they refused the plea deals, but some still did, in part because they did not want to give up their right to appeal their convictions, their attorneys said.

A Georgia grand jury in 2013 indicted 35 Atlanta educators, including former school Superintendent Beverly Hall, on conspiracy and other charges.

Twelve of the educators went on trial, and 11 were convicted. Hall died of breast cancer this year.

The last guilty educator is due to be sentenced in August. Those sentenced last week had been jailed since their convictions on April 1 but were released on bail pending appeal, authorities said.

While the top three administrators each received seven-year prison sentences, five other convicted educators will have to serve less time behind bars, with two ordered to serve two years in prison and three to serve one year.

