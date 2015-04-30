ATLANTA A judge on Thursday cut the prison sentences by more than half for three former Atlanta public school administrators who had received the harshest punishments for convictions in a widespread test-cheating scandal.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter reduced the time the defendants will have to spend in prison to three years from seven, explaining in court that he was not comfortable with the harsher sentences he initially doled out.

"When a judge goes home and he keeps thinking over and over that something's wrong, something is usually wrong," Baxter said. "I want to modify the sentence so I can live with it."

Former area directors Tamara Cotman, Sharon Davis-Williams and Michael Pitts were the three highest-ranking school officials found guilty this month on conspiracy charges arising from a state investigation that uncovered pervasive cheating in the Georgia city's schools on 2009 standardized tests.

The judge had called the re-sentencing hearing for Thursday without prompting by defense attorneys or forewarning of his plans.

Attorney Ben Davis, who represents Cotman, said he believed Baxter lowered the sentences after backlash from the community over the stiffer seven-year terms.

"He did it to save face," said Davis, who was among those who had called the prior sentences unjust.

A prosecutor said the three-year prison sentences were in line with what the district attorney's office had recommended.

On Thursday, Baxter also ordered each of the three educators to serve seven years of probation, perform 2,000 community service hours and pay a $10,000 fine.

They will remain free while their appeals are pending. But the judge said he believed the convictions would be upheld and suggested they begin performing their service hours.

A total of 35 Atlanta educators, including former school superintendent Beverly Hall, were indicted in 2013 on conspiracy and other charges. Twelve went on trial, and 11 were convicted after nearly six months of proceedings. Hall died of breast cancer this year.

Earlier this month, five of the convicted educators were sentenced to one or two years in prison. Two others, who apologized in court under agreements with prosecutors, received lighter punishments consisting of weekends in jail or probation.

(Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert)