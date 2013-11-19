A young Union Civil War re-enactor (C) yawns at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. Civil War re-enactors portraying Union Lt. General George Meade (L) and Confederate General Robert E. Lee (R) shake hands at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The Sergeant Major (L) of President Lincoln's Own Band from Kentucky is helped with his sash at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The U.S. Marine Corp Band performs at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Members of President Lincoln's Own Band from Kentucky gather at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Members of President Lincoln's Own Band from Kentucky listen to speeches at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A re-enactor portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (L) is interviewed by Japanese journalists at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by James Getty, walks onstage at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013, the burial ground for Civil War Union soldiers in which U.S. President Abraham Lincoln travelled to in 1863 to deliver a few concluding remarks at a formal dedication. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

James Getty (L), portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, chats with Pennsylvania Republican Governor Tom Corbett (R) before delivering the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

James Getty, portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, delivers the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Pennsylvania November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania Thousands of spectators gathered on Tuesday to mark the 150th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, considered one of the greatest speeches in American history for saying so much in so few words.

Lincoln delivered the 272-word speech in 1863 only months after the Battle of Gettysburg.

The battle is considered a turning point in the U.S. Civil War, but the future of the United States as one nation was by no means secured when Lincoln made his call for the nation to dedicate itself to democracy and liberty, said historian James McPherson, a keynote speaker at the commemorative event.

"Without Lincoln's leadership to make that victory possible, there might be today in North America, two or several United States," McPherson said.

"What kind of world would have emerged from two world wars in the 20th century without the existence of a strong United States? The answer is anybody's guess, but we can be assured it would not be the world we live in," he said.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett said Lincoln's words helped the deeply divided nation to heal.

"Lincoln wrote his words on paper, but he also inscribed them in our hearts," he said.

To help mark the historic event, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia swore in 16 new U.S. citizens.

The son of Italian immigrants, he said growing up in America, he knew he could become whoever he wished to be.

In an aside, he noted that his grandmother "expected me to become president."

Some 3,500 Union soldiers are buried at Gettysburg.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson)