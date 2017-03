Two orphaned giraffe calves are getting special care and attention at the San Diego Zoo to help them cope with the loss of their mothers.

Staff at the zoo are bottle feeding Congo, a male giraffe whose mother died in August, and making sure that Yamikani, who was orphaned at three months old, is fed small portions of solid food.

The calves are being paired with another two-year-old giraffe to help them acclimate before they will be released back into the giraffe herd at the zoo.