Police in Northern California have called off a search through remote terrain for former Harlem Globetrotters player Rico Omarr Harris, whose car was found in the area nearly two weeks ago, authorities said on Wednesday.

"There's been no sign of him," said Lieutenant Lance Faille of the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, adding authorities were still seeking Harris but no longer combing the area near his abandoned car. He added that foul play was not suspected in the disappearance.

Harris, 37, was last heard from on Oct. 10 when he left the home he shares with his mother near Los Angeles en route to Seattle, 1,100 miles away, to visit his girlfriend, law enforcement officials said.

His car was discovered on Oct. 13 at a park in Yolo County, northwest of Sacramento. Deputies on foot and in all-terrain vehicles, backed by helicopters and the sheriff's airplane, spent days scouring the area, but the search was called off on Tuesday, Faille said.

According to the Harlem Globetrotters' all-time roster, Harris played forward in 2000 for the exhibition team known for its basketball tricks and comedy routines.

A spokesman for the Globetrotters said the organization was hoping for "Rico's safe return."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," spokesman Brett Meister said.

Harris' girlfriend in Seattle, Jennifer Song, said he was planning on moving north to be with her and appealed for any information about his disappearance.

"He's a very loving, enduring, charismatic gentle giant, that's what people called him," she told local KTLA-TV.

