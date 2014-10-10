SAN FRANCISCO A San Francisco-area boys' golf coach was sentenced to over 27 years in prison on Thursday on charges of molesting three of his underage students and then plotting to kill his accusers from jail, prosecutors said.

Andrew Nisbet, 32, of Livermore was sentenced to 27 years and four months after pleading guilty to seven felony charges including murder solicitation, lewd and lascivious acts on a minor, and possessing child pornography, Alameda County District Attorney spokeswoman Teresa Drenick said.

The once-celebrated golf instructor pleaded guilty to the charges, after being accused of writing letters detailing the murder plot and meeting with an undercover prosecutor who posed as a hit man while Nisbet was in the Santa Rita Jail in the San Francisco suburb of Dublin.

Nisbet was initially arrested last December following allegations he molested boys between the ages of 12 and 17 from 2009 to 2012 who were in his junior golf program in Livermore, an affluent city of about 80,000 on the eastern tip of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The letters Nisbet allegedly wrote from jail to a confidential informant asked to have the "victims taken care of" and agreed on a price for each of the targets, the district attorney's office said. Prosecutors said he offered to give the inspector money to "prove he was serious."

Nisbet's 2013 arrest occurred just one day before he was set to receive the Northern California PGA's 2013 Junior Gold Leader Award, the Contra Costa Times newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner Editing by W Simon)