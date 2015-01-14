MILWAUKEE Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a potential presidential candidate in 2016, touted a strong state economy in his annual state of the state speech on Tuesday and outlined his legislative agenda for 2015.

Walker, fresh off a third general election victory in four years in November, triggered speculation that he is considering a run at the White House after he wrote a campaign-themed book and continues to travel to key states for presidential hopefuls such as Iowa and New Hampshire.

During his annual address in front the Republican-controlled state legislature, Walker credited his fiscal policy and reforms with shrinking state property taxes for what he called a typical home by $141 and decreasing the unemployment rate from 9.2 to 5.2 percent.

"Over the past four years, we put the power back into their hands," he said, referring to state residents. "In turn, Wisconsin is more free and prosperous".

Walker also asked lawmakers to pass legislation that would make available performance data on every school receiving public funds, expand programs to help people with disabilities make the transition into the workforce and that would combine several state agencies.

"I believe that government has grown too big and too intrusive in our lives and must be reined in, but the government that is left must work," he said.

Walker, 47, became a rising conservative star after his first gubernatorial victory in 2010 when he pressed for laws that restricted the powers of many public sector unions and required workers to contribute to pensions and healthcare.

The unions tried to oust him from office, but he survived a recall election in 2012. Walker rolled to victory over former Trek bicycle executive Mary Burke in November, leading to speculation that he may run for president.

During the speech, Walker ventured into international affairs, denouncing the attacks in Paris and declaring a need for a united front against terrorism.

"Tonight, we must stand together, Democrat and Republican, and denounce those who wish to threaten freedom anywhere in this world," he said.

Michael Tate, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said Walker should focus on the state's $2.2 billion deficit rather than on his political future.

"There are real challenges facing our state, but we also have real opportunities to help average working families – if the governor is willing to spend his time doing the job he was elected to do, not campaigning for the job he wants,” Tate said in a statement.

