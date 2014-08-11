A grain dust explosion on Monday damaged a storage bin and injured one person at a Heritage FS Grain Elevator in St. Anne, Illinois, police said.

The explosion occurred around 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) as a truck driver dumped grain into a pit. The injured driver was taken to a hospital, said Steve Abrassart, St. Anne police chief.

The explosion was confined to the grain pit and did not go into any of the grain storage bins, he said.

The northeastern Illinois elevator can store close to 2 million bushels of grain, Abrassart said.

It was not clear if the explosion will affect the elevator's ability to accept or deliver grain. Heritage FS said it did not have any immediate details about the explosion.

Heritage FS is a farmer-owned cooperative with 19 locations in Illinois and Indiana.

