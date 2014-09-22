PHOENIX A 46-year-old Indiana man collapsed and died while trying to hike rim-to-rim with his two brothers at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, a park official said on Monday.

Michael Sperry, of Valparaiso, was pronounced dead at the scene about half a mile below Ribbon Falls on the popular North Kaibab Trail late on Friday afternoon, park spokeswoman Maureen Oltrogge said in a statement.

Sperry was on an extended day hike with his brothers when he collapsed and immediately lost consciousness as witnesses began efforts to resuscitate him, park officials said.

A park emergency medical technician and two other medics arrived by helicopter to continue the efforts to save his life, but they were unsuccessful, Oltrogge said.

The crimson-hued canyon is one the world's most popular tourist attractions and is visited by more than 4.5 million people a year. This is the 13th fatality in the park this year resulting from natural or accidental causes.

