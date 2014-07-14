PHOENIX A 47-year-old Ohio man collapsed and died while hiking a popular trail in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, a park official said on Monday.

Andrew Sammler was declared dead at the scene near the North Kaibab Trail on Friday while hiking with three others, according to park spokeswoman Kirby-Lynn Shedlowski. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Sammler, of Lancaster, Ohio, became separated from the group when he collapsed and another hiker initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Shedlowski said. Efforts by arriving park medics and rangers to revive the man were unsuccessful.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death.

The crimson-hued canyon ranks as one of the world's most popular outdoor tourist venues, attracting more than 4.5 million visitors each year.

Officials report that there have been 11 deaths at the park so far this year from natural or accidental causes, one less than the annual average.

