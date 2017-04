U.S. Vice President Joe Biden addresses the attendees during the Annual Meeting 2016 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras discussed Greece's economic reforms in a meeting on Wednesday in Davos, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of moving forward as quickly as possible on Greece’s economic reforms, including serious discussions with creditors on debt relief," the White House said in a statement.

