U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before a Senate Banking hearing on ''The Financial Stability Oversight Council Annual Report to Congress.'' on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will visit Greece on Sunday to discuss the euro zone country's economic reforms and Europe's policies to support recovery, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Lew will visit Athens after attending the Group of 20 gathering of finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow this weekend. Greece's debt crisis has roiled the euro zone and raised doubts about the currency bloc's future.

Greece's international lenders last week approved another chunk of bailout aid to the country but said Athens must keep its promises on public sector reforms to get the cash.

Lew's visit to Athens, where he will meet with the prime minister and finance minister, comes before Prime Minister Antonis Samaras meets with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on August 8.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)