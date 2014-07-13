One person was killed and 19 were injured when a man driving what was likely a stolen Ford Mustang went the wrong way on an Indiana highway and slammed into a Greyhound bus on Sunday, the Wayne County sheriff's office said.

"It is unclear at this time how the Mustang entered the interstate. However, the Mustang was driven westbound on the interstate in the eastbound lanes prior to the collision," the office said in a statement.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as Phillip Lloyd of Richmond, Indiana, died at the scene of the early-morning crash, on Interstate 70 near the city of Richmond, close to the Ohio border, the office said.

The crash sent 18 bus passengers to a local hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff's office and Greyhound spokeswoman Lanesha Gipson said.

Medics airlifted the bus driver to a medical center in Indianapolis, about 70 miles (115 km) from the crash scene, Gipson said. The extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately known.

The New York City-bound bus was heading toward Dayton, Ohio at the time of the crash.

"We're cooperating fully with law enforcement's investigation as well," Gipson said.

