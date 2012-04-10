WASHINGTON A U.S. congressional committee on Monday called the embattled former head of the General Services Administration (GSA) to testify at a hearing on an explosive election-year scandal over wasteful spending that forced her resignation.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee request for Martha Johnson to appear on April 16 came as another GSA official faced possible disciplinary action over the controversy centered on a 2010 conference at a luxury Las Vegas resort that cost taxpayers nearly $823,000.

The GSA said that Dave Foley, the deputy commissioner of public buildings, was placed on administrative leave as part of its review of events at the Western Regions Conference that included a spoof video joking about wasteful spending.

The episode is expected to escalate attacks on the Obama administration's spending record, which Republicans hope to underscore for voters in the November congressional and presidential elections.

Johnson and Foley are among several GSA officials who have resigned, been dismissed or placed on leave over the affair that is also under investigation by other House and Senate committees.

Johnson, Foley and Jeff Neely, a regional commissioner of the Public Buildings Service also on leave, all have been asked to testify at the hearing, the Oversight Committee said.

Chaired by Republican Darrell Issa, the panel also sought testimony from GSA Chief of Staff Michael Robertson and Brian Miller, the GSA inspector general whose report last week detailed the spending spree.

Robertson has not been implicated.

"The Oversight Committee certainly views wasteful spending as a problem that transcends administrations and, by working to expose it, can help direct Congress toward necessary cuts to spending on the bureaucracy," said Becca Watkins, a committee spokeswoman.

Adam Elkington, a spokesman for the agency that manages federal buildings and purchases government supplies, said the GSA "was appalled by the missteps" highlighted in Miller's report and has acted against those responsible.

"We welcome responsible oversight and look forward to working with the committees reviewing this matter," Elkington said.

(Reporting by John Crawley and Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Marilyn W. Thompson and Lisa Shumaker)