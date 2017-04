WASHINGTON Prisoners being held at the military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, should remain at the facility, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

"Guantanamo detainees should be in Guantanamo," Ryan told reporters at a news briefing. His comments come amid an expected new U.S. plan to close the prison that officials said is likely to be unveiled in the coming days.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, David Lawder and Susan Heavey; editing by David Alexander)